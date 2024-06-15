Spoiler Photo: WWE Legend Spotted In Glasgow Ahead Of Clash At The Castle: Scotland

The best wrestlers in the world are in Glasgow for today’s WWE Clash At The Castle: Scotland international premium live event.

And so is “The Best in the World” himself.

Ahead of today’s WWE Clash At The Castle: Scotland PLE at the OVO Hydro in Glasgow, WWE legend CM Punk has been spotted in the area.

A fan posted a photo of himself with “The Cult of Personality” after spotting him in Glasgow before the highly-anticipated WWE PLE, which features Drew McIntyre challenging Damian Priest for the WWE World Heavyweight Championship in front of his home country fans in Scotland.

Look who is in town for the big #DrewMcIntyre homecoming in Scotland. Could "The Best in the World" spoil the big #WWE World Heavyweight Championship opportunity for "The Scottish Warrior" in front of his hometown fans?!#CMPunk has been spotted in Glasgow ahead of #WWECastle… pic.twitter.com/A726DAlVwR — Matt Boone (@MattBoone0709) June 15, 2024

Share Facebook

X

Reddit

Email

