Drew McIntyre makes surprise appearance at ICW indie show

Drew McIntyre went to visit his old stomping grounds yesterday and made an unannounced appearance at the ICW After Hours show in Glasgow.

With ICW champion Jack Jester in the ring cutting a promo, he said that they had one surprise for the crowd and at that point, Drew’s theme song kicked in to a big pop from the stunned fans.

McIntyre teased he was going to take on Jester but the two then had a big hug in the ring. Wearing an ICW t-shirt, McIntyre then cut a promo in the ring and posed with the champion to send everyone home happy.

The Scotsman was the first ICW champion back in 2006 and had a run of 280 days with the title. He won the title again in 2014, beating Jester, and his run lasted 378 days.

