Danielson want to see Castagnoli win the AEW world title

Bryan Danielson says he wants to see Claudio Castagnoli become AEW World Champion before his career is over:

“I sincerely hope that Claudio gets a run as AEW world champion before he hangs it up. He would make the most of that opportunity. He’s one of the best I’ve ever been in the ring with.

I thought his Ring of Honor world title run was really special. I watched all of his matches, and I was in awe of it. As many people often are when they watch Claudio wrestle.”

source: SI

