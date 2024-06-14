WWE announces UK and Ireland tours for October and November 2024

WWE announced that it will be returning to the United Kingdom and Ireland for two tours of four days each in October and November.

Cardiff, Liverpool, Newcastle, and Manchester will host WWE non-televised live events on October 13, 14, 15, and 16 respectively while Dublin, London, Nottingham, and Sheffield will welcome the WWE Superstars on November 3, 4, 5, and 6.

Tickets will go on sale on Friday, June 21 at 10AM BST.

The show in Manchester will be the first one at the brand-new Co-op Live which holds just over 20,000 fans. Tickets for this particular event will go on sale at a later date.

The November dates will follow the WWE Crown Jewel premium live event in Saudi Arabia which is being held on November 2.

Colin Vassallo been editor of Wrestling-Online since 1996

