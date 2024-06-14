Videos: Drew McIntyre and Damien Preist at the Clash press conference

Jun 14, 2024 - by Steve Gerweck

Drew McIntyre appeared at today’s press conference. He discusses how his week has been returning home. McIntyre asked if a PLE would ever happen in Scotland. “25 years ago, no.” replies McIntyre. McIntyre is enjoying this with the fans. Michael Cole asks if Drew has his eye on the ball with all of this celebration. This means too much to McIntyre to let this one slip away.

Damien Priest is then brought out. Priest appears by himself. Priest starts answering questions in Spanish. Priest is heavily booed but says the crowd will not hinder him. Priest says he never needed assistance and tomorrow night will prove this.

Post Category: News     Tags:

Leave a Reply

Female of the Day

Valentina Feroz

view pictures
View All

Love what you're reading? Help support GERWECK.net

DONATE with Paypal