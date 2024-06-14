Videos: Drew McIntyre and Damien Preist at the Clash press conference

Drew McIntyre appeared at today’s press conference. He discusses how his week has been returning home. McIntyre asked if a PLE would ever happen in Scotland. “25 years ago, no.” replies McIntyre. McIntyre is enjoying this with the fans. Michael Cole asks if Drew has his eye on the ball with all of this celebration. This means too much to McIntyre to let this one slip away.

Damien Priest is then brought out. Priest appears by himself. Priest starts answering questions in Spanish. Priest is heavily booed but says the crowd will not hinder him. Priest says he never needed assistance and tomorrow night will prove this.

"Just because it's never been done doesn't mean it can't get done." @DMcIntyreWWE still can't believe he's main eventing the first PLE in Scotland. #WWECastle pic.twitter.com/KknJwdBFky — WWE (@WWE) June 14, 2024

Share Facebook

X

Reddit

Email

