Video: Cody Rhodes goes crowd surfing

WWE Champion Cody Rhodes spoke at today’s WWE Clash at the Castle press conference. Rhodes goes crowd surfing. Mama Rhodes made the trip to Scotland. Cole asks if Rhodes got suckered into the match by Styles. Rhodes asks, “Was I suckered into it or Mark Henry’d into the match?” This is Rhodes first “I Quit” match. Cole then asks if Cody can get dirty and do what needs to be done to win, even if it’s wrong. Rhodes responds with a bullet club mention and asks the crowd if he could do it. Crowd gives a big yes.

CODY RHODES IS CROWD SURFING! THE UNDISPUTED WWE CHAMPION has arrived for the #WWECastle Kickoff!!! pic.twitter.com/2Pi8CzCq2i — WWE (@WWE) June 14, 2024

