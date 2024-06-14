Tatum Paxley Appears As Jordynne Grace’s Challenger At TNA Against All Odds

The WWE and TNA Wrestling crossover continued on Friday night.

At the TNA Against All Odds 2024 pay-per-view at Cicero Stadium in Chicago, Illinois on Friday, June 14, 2024, a WWE NXT Superstar answered the Open Challenge issued by TNA Knockouts Champion Jordynne Grace.

WWE NXT Superstar Tatum Paxley emerged as the challenger for Jordynne Grace’s TNA Knockouts Championship at the 13th annual TNA Against All Odds pay-per-view.

In the end, however, Grace was too much for Paxley, and put her away with the Juggernaut Driver to retain the TNA Knockouts Championship.

