PPV buys for AEW Double or Nothing, note on AEW programming in Canada

– Double or Nothing was up 11.4% from Dynasty, estimating getting up to the 134,000 buy range.

– Rogers in Canada has acquired rights to WBD programming starting in January. A key to this is that Rogers owns Sportsnet which will be losing all of its WWE programming at the end of this year due to the Netflix deal.

They were used to 4 wrestling shows per week. TSN only airs Dynamite weekly, and airs Rampage and Collision only if they are taped in Canada.

A potential move to Sportsnet could also enable AEW to get all of its shows weekly, plus Sportsnet promotes the WWE shows far more than TSN promotes AEW.

source: Wrestling Observer Newsletter

