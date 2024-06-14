TNA Against All Odds PPV Results
Venue: Cicero Stadium (Cicero, Illinois)
– Sami Callihan defeated Jonathan Gresham
– Tag team match for the TNA Knockouts World Tag Team Championship: The Malisha (Alisha Edwards and Masha Slamovich) defeated The Hex (Allysin Kay and Marti Belle).
TNA Wrestling presents #TNAAgainstAllOdds streaming LIVE on TNA+ TONIGHT at 8 PM from Cicero Stadium in Chicago! #CountdownToAgainstAllOdds starts at 7:30!
Full preview: https://t.co/oqTU5RNw6t
WATCH LIVE on TNA+: https://t.co/dFXe1vx5RP pic.twitter.com/QDwFic7SxR
— TNA Wrestling (@ThisIsTNA) June 14, 2024
– Steve Maclin and Mike Santana defeated The Rascalz (Trey Miguel and Zachary Wentz).
– PCO defeated Rich Swann (with AJ Francis).
SHE SAID OUI! @PCOisNotHuman @stephdelander #TNAAgainstAllOdds
WATCH LIVE on TNA+: https://t.co/dFXe1vx5RP pic.twitter.com/eEpe0dNTrc
— TNA Wrestling (@ThisIsTNA) June 15, 2024
– TNA World Tag Title Championship
The system(c) (Eddie Edwards and Brian Myers defeated Nic Nemeth and Ryan Nemeth.
#ANDSTILL TNA World Tag Team Champions@Myers_Wrestling and @TheEddieEdwards #TNAAgainstAllOdds pic.twitter.com/4MYbgVH9tW
— TNA Wrestling (@ThisIsTNA) June 15, 2024
– Frankie Kazarian defeated Joe Hendry (with Ace Steel).
– TNA X Division Championship: Mustafa Ali (c) defeated Trent Seven by submission
– ABC (Ace Austin and Chris Bey) defeated Eric Young and Josh Alexander
– NXT’s Tatum Paxley answered the challenge and faced Jordynne Grace for the TNA Knockouts World Championship. Grace defeated Paxley.
It's @WWENXT Superstar @TatumPaxley!#TNAAgainstAllOdds
WATCH LIVE on TNA+: https://t.co/dFXe1vx5RP pic.twitter.com/zL8SXo4Gdi
— TNA Wrestling (@ThisIsTNA) June 15, 2024
#ANDSTILL Knockouts World Champion @JordynneGrace #TNAAgainstAllOdds
WATCH LIVE on TNA+: https://t.co/dFXe1vx5RP pic.twitter.com/sxA6WV7KzA
— TNA Wrestling (@ThisIsTNA) June 15, 2024
Broken Rules match for the TNA World Championship: Moose defeated Matt Hardy
BROTHER NERO! I KNEW YOU'D COME! @JEFFHARDYBRAND is BACK in TNA! #TNAAgainstAllOdds
WATCH LIVE on TNA+: https://t.co/dFXe1vx5RP pic.twitter.com/iisKQOX2Zd
— TNA Wrestling (@ThisIsTNA) June 15, 2024