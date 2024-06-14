TNA Against All Odds PPV Results

Venue: Cicero Stadium (Cicero, Illinois)

– Sami Callihan defeated Jonathan Gresham

– Tag team match for the TNA Knockouts World Tag Team Championship: The Malisha (Alisha Edwards and Masha Slamovich) defeated The Hex (Allysin Kay and Marti Belle).

TNA Wrestling presents #TNAAgainstAllOdds streaming LIVE on TNA+ TONIGHT at 8 PM from Cicero Stadium in Chicago! #CountdownToAgainstAllOdds starts at 7:30! Full preview: https://t.co/oqTU5RNw6t WATCH LIVE on TNA+: https://t.co/dFXe1vx5RP pic.twitter.com/QDwFic7SxR — TNA Wrestling (@ThisIsTNA) June 14, 2024

– Steve Maclin and Mike Santana defeated The Rascalz (Trey Miguel and Zachary Wentz).

– PCO defeated Rich Swann (with AJ Francis).

– TNA World Tag Title Championship

The system(c) (Eddie Edwards and Brian Myers defeated Nic Nemeth and Ryan Nemeth.

– Frankie Kazarian defeated Joe Hendry (with Ace Steel).

– TNA X Division Championship: Mustafa Ali (c) defeated Trent Seven by submission

– ABC (Ace Austin and Chris Bey) defeated Eric Young and Josh Alexander

– NXT’s Tatum Paxley answered the challenge and faced Jordynne Grace for the TNA Knockouts World Championship. Grace defeated Paxley.

Broken Rules match for the TNA World Championship: Moose defeated Matt Hardy

