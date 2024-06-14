Drew McIntyre inducted into the Scottish Pro Wrestling Hall of Fame

Drew McIntyre was inducted into the Scottish Professional Wrestling Hall of Fame yesterday at the Ibrox Stadium, the home of the Glasgow Rangers football team.

The WWE Superstar was presented with a plague by Jacqueline McLaren, the Lord Provost of Glasgow. McIntyre is the 10th individual to be inducted into the HOF and the first active one.

In a post on X, McLaren said it was an honor to present Drew McIntyre with the plague that inducts him in the Wrestling Hall of Fame of Scotland.

“This annual event recognises achievement in a unique art form that combines sportsmanship, live performance & entertainment. Congrats Drew,” she added.

McIntyre said that “it doesn’t feel real” to be inducted at the Ibrox as he’s a big Rangers fan but it’s incredible and it blows his mind.

McIntyre’s weekend could get even better as he challenges Damian Priest for the World Heavyweight title tomorrow night at Clash at the Castle.

It is a huge honor to be inducted into the Scottish Wrestling Hall of Fame I am so incredibly proud to be from Scotland, from Ayrshire. To be inducted at Ibrox as well doesn’t feel real #WWECastle pic.twitter.com/mrxewNr0Hx — Drew (@DMcIntyreWWE) June 13, 2024

