Against All Odds 2024 live on TNA+ tonight

Live tonight from the Cicero Stadium in Chicago, Illinois, TNA presents Against All Odds exclusively on the TNA+ streaming service. The full card is as follows:

Moose vs “Broken” Matt Hardy for the TNA title; Jordynne Grace vs a mystery opponent in an open challenge for the TNA Knockouts title; Mustafa Ali vs Trent Seven for the TNA X Division title; Brian Myers and Eddie Edwards vs Nic Nemeth and Ryan Nemeth for the TNA Tag Team titles; Eric Young and Josh Alexander vs Ace Austin and Chris Bey; Steve Maclin and Mike Santana vs Trey Miguel and Zachary Wentz; Joe Hendry vs Frankie Kazarian; PCO vs Rich Swann; and Sami Callihan vs Jonathan Gresham in the pre-show.

A subscription to TNA+ is required and it’s $9.99 for one month. The show starts at 8PM ET.

Colin Vassallo been editor of Wrestling-Online since 1996

