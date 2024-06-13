Updated AEW Forbidden Door Card

AEW and NJPW have updated the card for Forbidden Door following this week’s episode of Dynamite. The show is set to take place on June 30th in Long Island, New York, and will air live on PPV. The latest lineup includes:

AEW World Championship Match: Swerve Strickland vs. Will Ospreay

IWGP World Championship Match: Jon Moxley vs. Tetsuya Naito

AEW TBS Championship & NJPW Strong Women’s Championship Match: Mercedes Mone vs. Stephanie Vaquer

AEW Women’s Championship Match: Toni Storm vs. Mina Shirakawa

EXCLUSIVE! Now that he's secured his spot in the TNT Championship Ladder Match at #ForbiddenDoor, "Scapegoat" @boy_myth_legend will continue to sacrifice for the true spirit of #AEW. pic.twitter.com/8DV2kzYBZJ — All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) June 13, 2024

TNT Championship Ladder Match: Konosuke Takeshita vs. Mark Briscoe vs. Jack Perry vs. More TBD

Zack Sabre Jr. vs. Orange Cassidy

