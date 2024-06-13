Ricky Morton’s son passes away

Ricky Morton posted…

I want to acknowledge that in recent week or so, I may have seemed distant. Please understand it was never out of lack of love, but rather the immense pride and admiration I felt for him. Sometimes, words fall short to express the depth of a father’s love.

A father should never have to go through the experience of losing a child. It is an unimaginable pain that goes against the natural order of life.

I have experienced something no father should ever have to experience. I lost a huge part of me.

It is with the heaviest heart that I share the passing of my oldest son, Jonathan Morton.

My first born, Jonathan was a beacon of talent and love. He excelled in so many things. He loved showcasing his incredible athletic abilities and dedication.

Jonathan also touched many lives with his music, writing a few huge country songs that resonated deeply with so many. Jonathan was a huge family man, always putting loved ones first, and he was the light of my life. Along with all my children.

Rest in peace, my beloved son. Your legacy will live on in our hearts forever.

Please respect my families privacy. I love you all. Huge your loved ones. ❤️‍

Prayers and heartfelt condolences to Ricky Morton and family on son Jonathan’s passing ❤️ pic.twitter.com/H8aKRtLree — NWALegends.com (@NWALegends) June 13, 2024

