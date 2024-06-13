NWO Book ‘Say Hello To The Bad Guys’ Now Available for Pre-Order

Filed to GERWECK.NET:

Say Hello To The Bad Guys: How Professional Wrestling’s New World Order Changed America, a book about the most influential storyline ever in wrestling, will be released by publisher Simon & Schuster on March 25, 2025, it was announced Wednesday.

From ESPN reporter Marc Raimondi comes the compelling, gripping narrative history of professional wrestling’s legendary faction, The NWO (New World Order), from their inception in 1996 to their influence on American pop culture today. The NWO became a business like no other, and was responsible for explosive ratings and a rabid fanbase. It started with an ingenious storyline starring Scott Hall, Kevin Nash, and the titular Hollywood Hogan—Hulk Hogan gone bad. Together, they formed a new era of characters to root for: The Bad Guys.

Pre-orders are available now.

ANNOUNCEMENT Three years ago, an editor from Simon & Schuster emailed me and asked if I wanted to write a book about the nWo. I obviously thought it was some kind of scam. It wasn’t. Once I realized that, there couldn’t have been any answer besides yes. Since then, it has… pic.twitter.com/UjqubVEIu8 — Marc Raimondi (@marcraimondi) June 12, 2024

