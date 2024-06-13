Matt Hardy teases NXT appearance in the battle royal

Matt Hardy has teased the idea of being in the 25-man battle royal to become the #1 contender for the NXT title.

In a post on X, Hardy wrote that after he “procures the TNA title of the world on Friday,” he might just delete 24 other obnoxious ants and also become the NXT champion.

Hardy will be wrestling for the TNA title tomorrow night at Against All Odds in Chicago against Moose.

The NXT battle royal will take place on Tuesday on USA Network and will also feature other wrestlers from a “different locker room.”

After I PROCURE the TNA Title of the World on Friday, I might just DELETE 24 OBNOXIOUS ANTS & also become the NXT Champion. https://t.co/76S9qIaKHp — MATT HARDY (@MATTHARDYBRAND) June 12, 2024

Colin Vassallo been editor of Wrestling-Online since 1996

