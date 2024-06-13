Match announced for next week’s AEW Dynamite

During this week’s episode, RUSH competed in action in an easy victory over “The Iceberg” Deonn Rusman, which he won in easy fashion.

It was after the match, however, when things got interesting.

MJF made his way to the ring and attacked RUSH, which led to a wild brawl that went through the crowd and into the backstage area for several minutes.

Afterwards, it was announced by Excalibur that MJF vs. RUSH will be taking place as the opening bout for the Wednesday, June 19, 2024 episode of AEW Dynamite on TBS.

#AEWDynamite NEXT WEDNESDAY!@eaglebankarena | Fairfax, VA

LIVE 8pm ET/7pm CT | @TBSNetwork

MJF vs. RUSH!

After the violent brawl that erupted tonight, it’s official: @The_MJF will take on @RushToroBlanco NEXT WEDNESDAY on #AEW Dynamite, kicking off the show, commercial-free! pic.twitter.com/lABgdc3xkS — All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) June 13, 2024

The match is scheduled to air commercial-free.

