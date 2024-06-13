6/11/24 WWE NXT Viewership

Despite an appearance by Cody Rhodes and no major sports against it, NXT didn’t capitalize when it came to viewership and the show drew 718,000 viewers, down 50,000 from the prior week. It had a 0.22 rating in 18-49, which was the same as last week’s broadcast and was #1 for the night on cable. This was the second #1 ranking in a row for the show.

