Ric Flair apologizes to Vince Russo, Eric Bischoff, and Jim Herd

WWE hall of famer Ric Flair named the three people that he believes “killed” WCW with one of them being former writer Vince Russo. Russo ended up responding to Flair.

In an update, Flair issued a public apology with the following message via Twitter/X…

“A Very Important Person In My Life Reminded Me Yesterday That Twitter Is The Weakest Form Of Communication. I Want To Take This Opportunity To Apologize To Jim Herd, @EBischoff, And @THEVinceRusso Because I Really Don’t Know. I Unfairly Judged You Without Knowing The Inner Workings And Behind The Scenes Of The Business On The Corporate End With People You Had To Report To And Work With. I Wish On A Personal Note That All 3 Of Us Could Have Worked Together And Had Better Relationships! For Vince Calling Me The GOAT, I Appreciate That & You Did Help My Son To Pursue His Dream In Wrestling. I Am Going To Do Eric Bischoff’s Podcast, But It Won’t Be To Bury Anybody. It’s To Discuss Our Differences! @TheRock Is Making A Movie On My Life, And I’m In A Great Place! I Hope This Can All Be Put Behind Us!”

Russo responded to Flair’s apology…

“Life is way too short to hold any Grievances, Ric. Honestly, at this Point I don’t have any animosity towards anybody and I am at Total Peace. I appreciate your words this morning more than you will ever know. God Bless You, Sir.”

