Ric Flair apologizes to Vince Russo, Eric Bischoff, and Jim Herd
A Very Important Person In My Life Reminded Me Yesterday That Twitter Is The Weakest Form Of Communication. I Want To Take This Opportunity To Apologize To Jim Herd, @EBischoff, And @THEVinceRusso Because I Really Don’t Know. I Unfairly Judged You Without Knowing The Inner… pic.twitter.com/sOn9wltZU6
— Ric Flair® (@RicFlairNatrBoy) June 12, 2024
WWE hall of famer Ric Flair named the three people that he believes “killed” WCW with one of them being former writer Vince Russo. Russo ended up responding to Flair.
In an update, Flair issued a public apology with the following message via Twitter/X…
“A Very Important Person In My Life Reminded Me Yesterday That Twitter Is The Weakest Form Of Communication. I Want To Take This Opportunity To Apologize To Jim Herd, @EBischoff, And @THEVinceRusso Because I Really Don’t Know. I Unfairly Judged You Without Knowing The Inner Workings And Behind The Scenes Of The Business On The Corporate End With People You Had To Report To And Work With. I Wish On A Personal Note That All 3 Of Us Could Have Worked Together And Had Better Relationships! For Vince Calling Me The GOAT, I Appreciate That & You Did Help My Son To Pursue His Dream In Wrestling. I Am Going To Do Eric Bischoff’s Podcast, But It Won’t Be To Bury Anybody. It’s To Discuss Our Differences! @TheRock Is Making A Movie On My Life, And I’m In A Great Place! I Hope This Can All Be Put Behind Us!”
Russo responded to Flair’s apology…
“Life is way too short to hold any Grievances, Ric. Honestly, at this Point I don’t have any animosity towards anybody and I am at Total Peace. I appreciate your words this morning more than you will ever know. God Bless You, Sir.”
I have no social media accounts so this is probably a dumb question…How much effort does it take to capitalize the first letter of EVERY WORD you type? I’m guessing there’s a button or preference set to do that.
Also, I just learned that capitalizing the first letter of every word annoys me as much as using no caps or all caps (headlines and marketing blurbs being the exception of course).
Flair, Russo and Bischoff! Punch of washed up carnies desperate for attention..
@art123guy – I’m with you, it annoys me too and I’ve no clue why or how every word gets capitalized.
@art123guy
You can do it easily in Word: highlight the text and press shift+F3 once or twice. The only reason I know this is because it’s a stage between all lower case and all upper case, which I sometimes need to switch. But I can’t imagine anyone editing their Tweets in Word, this must be a phone function. It’s definitely not done manually, if it was there would be a typo (word starting in lowercase) every now and again, no one is this good. I’m also guessing the person handling that stuff for Ric doesn’t know how to turn it off…
I’ll do you one better: other than no social media, I also don’t have a smartphone. I barely have a dumbphone…