Bayley wants Mercedes Mone at Wrestlemania, MVP on his past time in prison

– Bayley revealed that she dreams of facing Mercedes Mone at WrestleMania and would love to make it happen someday. However, she acknowledged that it might take time since Mone is currently not signed with WWE. In my dreams, it does happen, but you know, time is ticking, but never say never. I hate saying ‘never say never,’ and everybody says they hate saying ‘never say never,’ but they always say ‘never say never.’ Wrestling is so crazy. I’ve been thinking about that lately, how wild this world is, and I could see it happening someday, you know, if she wants. But it could be 10 years from now, and it could still be special, you know? She said one day is all. Yeah, yeah. So do what you gotta do.

– MVP posted about his past time in prison, again. MVP has mentioned, interviewed, and been on podcasts covering the subject. It was an armed robbery, in 1990 involving $100,000 aboard a cruise ship. MVP was 16 years old at the time, and ended up pleading guilty. One count of armed robbery, and ten counts of armed kidnapping, in exchange for an 18 and a half year sentence with a three year minimum mandatory for the sawed off shotgun (served nine and half years). One of the officers in prison introduced MVP to pro wrestling, and it began his path to WWE.

Most of you don't know why I went to prison.

I robbed a CASINO on a CRUISE SHIP at 16!!!

Ocean's 11 type shizz. I used my intelligence for the wrong things. I got away but my "boys" snitched.

I refused to talk. The Judge said "we'll teach YOU."

I'll tell you all about it… — MVP (@The305MVP) June 11, 2024

