6/10/24 WWE Raw Viewership

Monday Night Raw, head-to-head with the NHL Stanley Cup finals, dropped to an average of 1,608,000 viewers, down 71,000 viewers from last week and the lowest viewership in a month.

The show started with 1,630,000 viewers in the first hour, then rose to 1,679,000 viewers in the second hour, but dropped to 1,517,000 viewers in the third and final hour.

Raw was #1, #2, and #3 on the top 50 cable chart among the 18-49 demographic with a 0.52, 0.49, and 0.48 ratings respectively for an average of 0.50, down 0.03 from last week. It was #1 on cable overall, doubling the nearest competitor and #2 in all of television behind the NHL on ABC.

