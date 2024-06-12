25-man battle royal next week to determine #1 contender for NXT title

The new number one contender for the NXT title will be determined next week in a 25-man over-the-top rope battle royal. The news was announced by WWE champion Cody Rhodes when he appeared in an in-ring segment with champ Trick Williams last night on NXT on USA Network.

But there is a twist.

Cody said that that while Williams might know most of them, he warned him that some of the entrants are from a “different locker room,” and considering WWE’s relationship with TNA at the moment, it would not be surprising that some of the TNA stars are in this match.

Before Cody left, Trick Williams said that with July around the corner, he had one serious question for him.

“On behalf of all my people, we all wanna know, are you coming to the cookout?” Trick asked.

“Yes I am coming to the cookout,” Cody responded to a big ovation from the crowd.

