NXT Report, 6/11/24

Undisputed WWE Champion Cody Rhodes comes to NXT to deliver a gift

New Catch Republic back up Wes Lee against Gallus in Six-Man Tag Team action

Wendy Choo returns to NXT

Dante Chen and Lexis King battle in a Singapore Cane Match

Eddy Thorpe is back in NXT

Kelani Jordan, the first NXT Womens North American Champion heads out in street clothes. She cuts a babyface promo about winning the championship. Jaida Parker comes out running down the champ and Michin follows. They start brawling. This sets up an immediate match.

Match 1. Michin (Mia Yim) VS Jaida Parker

This is a brawl from the onset. Michin delivers rolling thunder in the corner. Parker stands up and backs Mia (Michin) in the corner. Mia lands a German, but she misses a follow up dive and Parker uses a hip attack in the corner before we go to break. Once back, Mia gets a 1 count off a roll up. Parker delivers a shoulder that knocks Mia down. Mia rannas Parker. Parker delivers an inverted suplex and violently punts Mia to the floor. The Good Brothers come out to check on Mia. Parker grabs a chair. Gallows takes teh chair and Michin rolls Parker up for the win.

Winner, Michin

We get a clip from Battleground with Gallus attacking Wes Lee. We get a backstage clip with Pete Dunne and Tyler Bate. Bate challenges Gallus to an upcoming match tonight in defense of their friend, Wes.

WWE Undisputed Champion, Cody Rhodes is shown signing autographs outside.

Chase U are shown backstage. There is still a lack of trust with Ridge Holland. Thea Hail comes in hot and reminds everyone they all have skeletons in their closet. This seems to put everyone back in place for the moment.

Match 2. Gallus (Wolfgang, Joe and Mark Coffee) VS Wes Lee and The New Catch Republic (Tyler Bate and Pete Dunne)

Bate starts off, but Wolfgang and Mark make a few quick tags to initially take the advantage. Once the match settles, Bate scissors Mark and tags to Dunne. Pete drops the knees and snaps Mark’s fingers. The then pulls on his nose. Joe tries to help, but Pete kicks him in the head and Wes tags in, but they all triple team Joe and Mark. Back from a break, Joe is shown raking the back of Bate, then locking on a full nelson. Bate rolls threw, but can’t make a tag. Wolfgang enters and splashes Bate, Dunne breaks up a pin. Bate ranna Wolfgang and he almost tags out. Joe blocks him momentarily. Wes tags in and he takes on all of Gallus with kicks, a DDT and a ranna. Joe and Pete brawl on the apron. Bate and Dunne dive to the floor. Wes goes to the top, and dives to everyone on the floor. Coffee nails Wes with a lariat and it is over.

Winners by pinfall, Gallus

OTM have a backstage segment. Jaida Parker tells the faction she needs to take out Michin herself.

Brinley Reece is shown with Edris Enofe and Malik Blade. They are hyping her up for her match. They are unsure about Brinley’s excitement level. It may be too high.

We get a vignette Sol Ruca package from her weekend at Battleground.

Match 3. Brinley Reece (with Edris and Malik) VS Wendy Choo

Choo Thesz press’s Brinley right from the offset. She then headbutts her, followed by a basement dropkick. Brinley slams and lariats Choo, but counters with a lariats Reece before making her tap with a scissor combo with a form of a sleeper.

Winner by submission, Wendy Choo

Ava Raine has banned Oro Mensah from the building for his series of attacks on Ethan Page.

Roxanne Perez, NXT Womens Champion is approached outside by Robert Stone. Perez says she will cut a promo tonight about the future of her title run. Stone wants a preview. She won’t give it to him.

WWE Champ, Cody Rhodes enters the arena in street clothes. He brings up AJ Styles and runs down all his accolades from every promotion he worked at. NXT Champion, Trick Williams enters. He tells Cody they both had to go threw a lot to be at the top of the mountain. He asks Cody how he deals with how do deal from being the hunter to the hunted. Cody reminds him never to stop climbing the next mountain. Cody then tells him Ava told him to let Trick know there will be a 25 man battle royal. Some of them might not be from NXT. Trick asks Cody if he is coming to the cookout on July 4th. Cody accepts and they hug it out. They stand tall together.

We get a clip form Je’Von Evans and Shawn Spears brawl last week. This sets up tonight’s main event.

Sarah Schreiber interviews Dante Chen backstage. He has a kendo stick. He will face Lexis King in a cane match.

Wendy Choo is shown scaring some trainees.

Match 4. Dante Chen VS Lexis King (Singapore Cane Match)

Lexis is attacked with the cane a camp during his entrance. They end up in the ring and just start pounding on each other with the ring, littered with canes. King slams and backdrops Chen. King has control repeatedly delivering blows with the cane. Chen won’t give up though, but King drives a knee in the back and then hits him with the cane repeatedly. Chen reverses a whip and King now is beat on with the cane. He actually breaks it up from the pounding. After a superkick, he gets a two count. Chen has welts all over his body. He clotheslines King to the floor and dives to the floor with a cane and hits Kings throat. King finds a scepter and hits Chen with it and then uses it to gain a pin after a neckbreaker.

Winner by pinfall, Lexis King

We get an Eddy Thorpe vignette. He returns next.

Michin, Gallows and Anderson are shown celebrating backstage.

Match 4. Tavion Heights VS Eddy Thorpe

Heights takes Thorpe and out mat wrestles Thorpe. Thorpe takes over with a series of suplexes. Heights belly to bellies him. Heights continues the advantage with a slam and a gut wrench suplex. Thorpe then locks on a dragon sleeper after a front face lock takedown. Thorpe finally throws some forearms and a German. He drops an elbow and then a jumping DDT for the win.

Winner by pinfall, Eddy Thorpe

No Quarter Catch Crew are seen scouting Tavion. Myles is sent to get him.

Ava and Robert Stone are shown talking about Roxanne Perez’ upcoming state of the division promo. Stevie Turner interrupts and stirs the pot between Perez and Ava.

Main Event. Je’Von Evans VS Shawn Spears

Spears is all over Evans to start the match. Stomps, punches, Thesz press’s are used. Evans ranna’s Spears, but is dropped on the top rope on his throat. Spears delivers a chop and chokes Evans on the middle rope. Evans tries to fight back, but Shawn shoulders him in the corner. Evans is able to kick Spears to the floor. Back from break, Spears is back in control after Evans missed on a high risk move. Spears drops a hard knee to the head and then locks on a single leg crab. Spears has been working the back since Evans hurt it during the break. Evans gets to the ropes, Spears uses the 5 count to the fullest. Spears goes back to the chops. Evans delivers a sit down powerbomb after a roundhouse kick. Evans throws several punches and a spin kick. Spears superkicks Evans and DDTs him for two. Evans blocks a C4, hits a cutter off the top, but Spears bails to the floor. Evans dives on him. Then dives off the barricade on Spears. He goes for another dive, misses and lands on the table from the ring. Spears delivers a C4 and it is over.

Winner, Shawn Spears

