Dax Harwood to miss time due to a back injury

AEW’s Dax Harwood revealed today that he is injured and will likely be out for a significant amount of time.

Harwood delivered the message on social media.

He explained that he suffered a lower back injury when executing a piledriver to Matthew Jackson onto a steel ladder in the FTR versus Young Bucks tag title match at Dynasty on April 21. The landing of that move messed up his back badly, causing a painful hematoma, that he ignored and finished the match, taking the final spot, where he was pushed off the ladder by Jack Perry.

Harwood hid the injury from AEW the medical staff.

He thought he could tough it out, in an effort to keep FTR’s momentum into the “Forbidden Door” PPV.

After FTR versus Blackpool Combat Club this past Saturday on June 8 at Collision, Harwood said that the hematoma blew up to the size of a football. He decided to get x-rays on Monday for his lower back and pelvis.

When finally informing the AEW medical staff, doctor Michael Sampson then pulled Harwood off the road immediately. The risk of continuing to wrestle could have forced Harwood into early retirement. Harwood has been in excruciating pain, and he doesn’t know how long he will be sidelined. Harwood apologized to AEW’s staff for keeping his injury a secret from them.

Harwood’s schedule after suffering the injury has been pretty brutal. It included singles matches against Tommy Billington, a Continental Championship match against Kazuchika Okada, a pair of trios matches, Anarchy in the Arena at “Double or Nothing”, and the 20-minute time limit draw vs. Blackpool Combat Club.

