Unhappiness expressed at the UFC Apex, another match confirmed for AEW Forbidden Door
– WrestleVotes is reporting that NXT Superstars were unhappy with the setup at the venue and floor spacing at the UFC Apex in Las Vegas, Nevada last night.
The account wrote:
“While thankfully nothing came of it, I’m told a handful of Superstars were unhappy with the floor spacing around the ring last night at the UFC Apex in Vegas. It was noticeably tighter than at standard NXT event.
– Just announced…
#AEW x #NJPW #ForbiddenDoor
Sun, 6/30 | @UBSArena
8e/5p LIVE on Pay-Per-View
Orange Cassidy vs Zack Sabre Jr@ZackSabreJr is looking to settle his unfinished business with @OrangeCassidy from last year's Forbidden Door!
Join us LIVE on Long Island!https://t.co/UN1cNj1SFY pic.twitter.com/rewiu53enq
— All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) June 10, 2024
The apex was a good thought, and a nice tryout but in practice is was just too small for my taste . An fair experiment, but I really hope they don’t do it again. Sometimes a smaller venue can make it feel more alive..then their are times where it just makes it feel well small.