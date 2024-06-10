Unhappiness expressed at the UFC Apex, another match confirmed for AEW Forbidden Door

– WrestleVotes is reporting that NXT Superstars were unhappy with the setup at the venue and floor spacing at the UFC Apex in Las Vegas, Nevada last night.

“While thankfully nothing came of it, I’m told a handful of Superstars were unhappy with the floor spacing around the ring last night at the UFC Apex in Vegas. It was noticeably tighter than at standard NXT event.

    The apex was a good thought, and a nice tryout but in practice is was just too small for my taste . An fair experiment, but I really hope they don’t do it again. Sometimes a smaller venue can make it feel more alive..then their are times where it just makes it feel well small.

