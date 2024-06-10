Unhappiness expressed at the UFC Apex, another match confirmed for AEW Forbidden Door

– WrestleVotes is reporting that NXT Superstars were unhappy with the setup at the venue and floor spacing at the UFC Apex in Las Vegas, Nevada last night.

The account wrote:

“While thankfully nothing came of it, I’m told a handful of Superstars were unhappy with the floor spacing around the ring last night at the UFC Apex in Vegas. It was noticeably tighter than at standard NXT event.

– Just announced…

#AEW x #NJPW #ForbiddenDoor

Sun, 6/30 | @UBSArena

8e/5p LIVE on Pay-Per-View Orange Cassidy vs Zack Sabre Jr@ZackSabreJr is looking to settle his unfinished business with @OrangeCassidy from last year's Forbidden Door! Join us LIVE on Long Island!https://t.co/UN1cNj1SFY pic.twitter.com/rewiu53enq — All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) June 10, 2024

