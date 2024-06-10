Title match officially announced for Forbidden Door, happy birthday to…

– Match official for AEW Forbidden Door…

At Forbidden Door on June 30, Tetsuya Naito will challenge IWGP World Heavyweight Champion Jon Moxley! #Forbiddendoor TICKETS https://t.co/95RstThwVC #NJPWxAEW pic.twitter.com/Z8iqOk23OZ

#AEW x #NJPW #ForbiddenDoor

Sunday, June 30 | Long Island, NY

8e/5p LIVE on PPV

IWGP World Heavyweight Title

Jon Moxley vs. Tetsuya Naito

After successfully defeating @151012EVIL at #NJDominion, IWGP World Heavyweight Champ @JonMoxley takes on the former champion, @s_d_naito! pic.twitter.com/ScjuJYjczg

— All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) June 10, 2024