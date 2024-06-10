Roxanne Perez reveals advice that was given to her by CM Punk

While speaking to Adrian Hernandez, WWE NXT women’s champion Roxanne Perez revealed advice that was given to her by CM Punk…

“I do remember one of the first times that CM Punk ever got to watch me live. I had asked him if he could give me some feedback for my match and he said he would in a second. He was sitting right next to me watching another match. As soon as it finished, I’m like, I’m scrolling on Twitter and he like leans back and he sees what I’m doing on my phone and he goes, ‘Stop looking at that. Stop looking at that. It doesn’t matter what they say. It doesn’t matter if they love you. It doesn’t matter if they hate you. You keep on going out there and doing what you do and proving to everyone why you are in this you are in the spot that you are in.’

That literally was just like very eye-opening, especially coming from someone like him that has done so much in the wrestling business. Clearly he doesn’t give a damn about what anybody thinks about him. At 22 years old it’s obviously a little hard to to not like, kind of social media is everything for us right. I have him to be able to to give me that advice and and steer me in the right direction.”

quotes: Corey Brennan

