Janai Kai
Real Name: Janai Ruiz
Height: 5’6”
Weight: 126 lbs.
Date of Birth: September 25, 1994
From: Washington DC
Pro Debut: 2018
Trained By: Santana Garrett & Mecha Wolf 450
Finishing Move: Tornado Kick
– Ruiz began her career as ‘Janai Kai’ for Florida’s Pro Wrestling 2.0
– On February 2, 2019, Kai defeated Lena Taylor, Raegan Fire & Anna Diaz to win the vacant RPW Womens Title
– On March 10, Kai defeated Raegan Fire to retain the RPW Womens Title
– On April 2, Kai defeated Lena Taylor to retain the RPW Womens Title
– Kai won the 2021 CFU Shoot To Thrill Tournament, defeating Masha Slamovich in the final
– Kai made her first appearance for ROH in December 2021 and for AEW shortly thereafter
– On November 27, 2022, Kai defeated Ivelisse to win the Ladies Night Out Title
– On February 24, 2023, Kai defeated Jada Stone to retain the Ladies Night Out Title
– The next day, Kai defeated Kenzie Paige to retain the Ladies Night Out Title
– On May 20, Kai defeated Renee Michelle to retain the Ladies Night Out Title
– Kai had a brief run with Japan’s GLEAT promotion in the summer of 2023
– On October 14, Kai defeated Delmi Exo to win the MLW Womens Featherweight Title
– On November 18, Kai defeated Delmo Exo & Tiara James to retain the MLW Womens Featherweight Title
– At the MLW/WTF One-Shot 2023 event, Kai defeated Maki Itoh to retain the MLW Womens Featherweight Title
– At Kings Of Colosseum 2024, Kai defeated Hyper Misao to retain the MLW Womens Featherweight Title
– At Intimidation Games 2024, Kai defeated Zoey Cannon
– At War Chamber 2024, Kai defeated Unagi Sayaka to retain the MLW Womens Featherweight Title
– At Fury Road 2024, Kai defeated Miyu Yamishita, Delmi Exo & Zayda to retain the MLW Womens Featherweight Title
– At Battle Riot VI, Kai defeated Delmi Exo to retain the MLW Womens Featherweight Title