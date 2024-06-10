Janai Kai

Real Name: Janai Ruiz

Height: 5’6”

Weight: 126 lbs.

Date of Birth: September 25, 1994

From: Washington DC

Pro Debut: 2018

Trained By: Santana Garrett & Mecha Wolf 450

Finishing Move: Tornado Kick

– Ruiz began her career as ‘Janai Kai’ for Florida’s Pro Wrestling 2.0

– On February 2, 2019, Kai defeated Lena Taylor, Raegan Fire & Anna Diaz to win the vacant RPW Womens Title

– On March 10, Kai defeated Raegan Fire to retain the RPW Womens Title

– On April 2, Kai defeated Lena Taylor to retain the RPW Womens Title

– Kai won the 2021 CFU Shoot To Thrill Tournament, defeating Masha Slamovich in the final

– Kai made her first appearance for ROH in December 2021 and for AEW shortly thereafter

– On November 27, 2022, Kai defeated Ivelisse to win the Ladies Night Out Title

– On February 24, 2023, Kai defeated Jada Stone to retain the Ladies Night Out Title

– The next day, Kai defeated Kenzie Paige to retain the Ladies Night Out Title

– On May 20, Kai defeated Renee Michelle to retain the Ladies Night Out Title

– Kai had a brief run with Japan’s GLEAT promotion in the summer of 2023

– On October 14, Kai defeated Delmi Exo to win the MLW Womens Featherweight Title

– On November 18, Kai defeated Delmo Exo & Tiara James to retain the MLW Womens Featherweight Title

– At the MLW/WTF One-Shot 2023 event, Kai defeated Maki Itoh to retain the MLW Womens Featherweight Title

– At Kings Of Colosseum 2024, Kai defeated Hyper Misao to retain the MLW Womens Featherweight Title

– At Intimidation Games 2024, Kai defeated Zoey Cannon

– At War Chamber 2024, Kai defeated Unagi Sayaka to retain the MLW Womens Featherweight Title

– At Fury Road 2024, Kai defeated Miyu Yamishita, Delmi Exo & Zayda to retain the MLW Womens Featherweight Title

– At Battle Riot VI, Kai defeated Delmi Exo to retain the MLW Womens Featherweight Title

