Hulk Hogan declined request for ‘Who Killed WCW’

VICE TV’s new documentary series ‘Who Killed WCW’ has been a big hit with wrestling fans as the story of the unfathomable downfall of World Championship Wrestling is retold through the eyes of those who lived it. However, one key name will not appear in the series and that is WWE Hall of Famer Hulk Hogan, better known as Hollywood Hogan during his nWo run that put WCW on the map.

Brian Gewirtz, who helped produce ‘Who Killed WCW’ through The Rock’s Seven Bucks Productions, told Peter Rosenberg that they did reach out to Hogan but he declined to appear. Gewirtz adds that Hogan’s point of view will be represented through other interviewees like former WCW President and fellow Hall of Famer, Eric Bischoff.

We did reach out to Hulk. He is not appearing in the documentary to talk. He couldn’t do it. We tried on both sides. It didn’t work out. His POV is pretty much…a lot of people have a lot of opinions on him and talk about him. Some positive, some negative. His POV is definitely represented on the show. Obviously, him and Eric are very close and Eric can speak to a lot of Hogan’s POV at the time, both in terms of signing him, the heel turn, the botched finished with Sting, the match with Goldberg, the Finger Poke of Doom, Bash at the Beach, all of that stuff it pretty well covered. He’s not physically talking on the show, but he’s definitely represented.

WCW was purchased by Vince McMahon in 2001. Its entire library can now be accessed on the WWE Network.

The full first episode of ‘Who Killed WCW’ has been released on VICE’s Youtube and can be watched below.

