Cody Rhodes Confirmed For 6/11 WWE NXT

The lineup for the post-WWE NXT Battleground 2024 episode of WWE NXT is continuing to take shape.

During this week’s episode of WWE Raw, the X post from Cody Rhodes regarding WWE NXT was read by Michael Cole and Pat McAfee, before it was announced that “The American Nightmare” will be appearing on tomorrow night’s show.

Featured below is the currently updated officially advertised lineup heading into the Tuesday, June 11, 2024 episode of WWE NXT on the USA Network at 8/7c from the Capitol Wrestling Center in Orlando, Florida.

WWE NXT PREVIEW (6/11/2024)

* Je’Von Evans vs. Shawn Spears

* Dante Chen vs. Lexis King (Singapore Cane Match)

* Jaida Parker vs. Michin

* Cody Rhodes appearance

Make sure to join us here every Tuesday night at 8/7c for live WWE NXT results coverage from Orlando, FL.

Share Facebook

X

Reddit

Email

