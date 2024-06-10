CM Punk backstage at Battleground, confronts Roxanne Perez during interview

CM Punk was backstage at the Battleground show last night in Las Vegas and even took part in a WWE Digital exclusive backstage segment involving NXT Women’s champion Roxanne Perez.

As Perez was wondering why is everyone surprised that she kept her title and calling herself the prodigy, CM Punk walked into the frame.

Punk told Perez to calm down and there’s a reason why she’s the champion because she’s head and shoulders above all the women, including the TNA Knockouts.

“But tonight you got lucky, okay?” Punk said. “I need you to focus on this (pointing at the title), I need you to be who you are, I need you to be the prodigy, you don’t need anything else.”

Perez smiled and sarcastically thanked Punk for the advice.

“What a hypocrite, uh-huh?” she said, as Punk chuckled.

“Is she always like that?” Punk then asked Sarah Schrieber, to which Shcrieber replied in the affirmative.

