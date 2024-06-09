Zack Sabre Jr challenges Orange Cassidy for Forbidden Door 2024

Popular British star Zack Sabre Jr will be returning to the AEWxNJPW: Forbidden Door pay-per-view later this month and has challenged former AEW International champion Orange Cassidy for a one-on-one match.

Sabre Jr was part of a four-way match at last year’s show involving then-champion Cassidy, Daniel Garcia and Katsuyori Shibata, a match which Cassidy won and retained the AEW International championship.

A video played during Collision last night with Sabre Jr issuing the challenge and this will be their first-ever one-on-one match together.

The Brit was also part of the inaugural Forbidden Door show where he wrestled Claudio Castagnoli.

Colin Vassallo been editor of Wrestling-Online since 1996

