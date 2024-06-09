WWE NXT Battleground Results 6/9/24

The time for WWE NXT Battleground 2024 has arrived!

WWE NXT Battleground goes down this evening at 8/7c from the UFC Apex in Las Vegas, NV., with a one-hour “Countdown” pre-show starting at 7/6c.

On tap for tonight’s WWE NXT premium live event is Trick Williams vs. Ethan Page for the WWE NXT Championship, Nathan Frazer & Axiom vs. The O.C. for the WWE NXT Tag-Team Championships, Roxanne Perez vs. Jordynne Grace for the WWE NXT Women’s Championship, as well as Shayna Baszler vs. Lola Vice in a NXT Underground match.

Also scheduled for tonight’s highly-anticipated PLE is Oba Femi vs. Wes Lee vs. Joe Coffey for the WWE NXT North American Championship, as well as Sol Ruca vs. Lash Legend vs. Fallon Henley vs. Jaida Parker vs. Michin vs. Kelani Jordan in a ladder match for the inaugural WWE NXT Women’s North American Championship.

Featured below are complete WWE NXT Battleground results from Sunday, June 9, 2024. The following report was written by Gerweck.net reporter Matt Boone (@MattBoone0709) as the show aired live from 7-11pm EST. on the WWE Network on Peacock.

WWE NXT BATTLEGROUND RESULTS (6/9/2024)

The pre-show gets underway and features Sam Roberts and Megan Morant in-studio talking about the matches scheduled for tonight’s show. Arrival shots of Roxanne Perez, Jordynne Grace and others are shown, and we are reminded that hip-hop star Sexxy Red will be hosting the PLE this evening.

We see some video packages telling the stories behind tonight’s bouts, as well as some social media footage of Sol Ruca and Jaida Parker. Sarah Schreiber talks with The Good Brothers duo of Karl Anderson and Luke Gallows, who promise victory in their tag-team title clash against Axiom and Nathan Frazer.

Sexxy Red’s arrival to the UFC Apex is shown for tonight and then we see some more video packages for tonight’s show. Oba Femi is interviewed backstage. He gives praise to Gallus for being able to knock him down and keep him down on Tuesday. He says tonight will be different.

More video blogs are shown of competitors in tonight’s ladder match. Morant and Roberts then conduct a live interview with WWE NXT G.M. Ava, who talks about the significance of tonight’s show. After this, we see some more video packages for tonight’s matches and then the hotel attack of Oro Mensah on Ethan Page is shown.

WWE NXT Women’s North American Championship Ladder Match

Sol Ruca vs. Lash Legend vs. Fallon Henley vs. Jaida Parker vs. Michin vs. Kelani Jordan

Morant and Roberts run down the lineup one final time and then wrap up the Countdown pre-show. The “WWE Then. Now. Forever. Together.” opening signature flashes on the screen and then we see a cool single camera shot inside the UFC Apex. We settle inside the venue as fans chant “NXT! NXT!”

Hip-hop star and the host of tonight’s show, Sexxy Red, is introduced. She is shown in the ring and welcomes us to the show, before doing some dancing and dropping down and twerking. The cold open video package for the show then airs, complete with the deep-voiced narrator, etc.

It wraps up and then we return inside the UFC Apex where Vic Joseph welcomes us to tonight’s show on commentary as we head to the ring for our opening contest. The WWE NXT Women’s North American Championship is shown hanging above the ring and then Sol Ruca comes out. The ladder match gets us started tonight.

After the others scheduled for this one make their way out, which includes Lash Legend, Fallon Henley, Jaida Parker, Michin and Kelani Jordan, the bell sounds and our first match of the show gets underway.

Legend shrugs Jordan off, delivers a backbreaker in the ring while Michin wrests a ladder from Parker by the announce table. Booker gets smacked by the ladder in the process. Legend gets clotheslined over the top by Jordan & Ruca. Those two dropkick a ladder into Henley before going at it briefly. Jordan & Ruca both hit dives, then Henley kicks Ruca.

Henley gets kicked by Legend, who takes the ladder into the ring. Jordan evades a ladder-holding Legend, goes for a rana, but ends up with Legend in the corner. Jordan is laid out on the ladder propped on the middle rope while Henley gets the upper hand. She climbs the ladder, but Ruca breaks that up and tosses her outside. Parker knocks Ruca off the ladder, then jumps rear first onto Jordan. German suplex by Michin, who climbs the ladder.

Legend breaks that up and sends a charging Michin into the ladder. Legend sets the ladder up and reaches, but Michin breaks it up. Legend applies a sleeper to Michin. Henley applies a sleeper to Legend. Jordan ends up on top, but Legend rams them into the corner. The sleeper chain climbs the ladder. Jordan almost gets it, but Parker & Legend stretch her on top of the ladder.

Jordan ranas Legend to the floor. Ruca hits an X-Factor on Parker on the side of the ladder. Henley takes her out, then sends Jordan & Legend down. Henley climbs the ladder, Parker joins her. Jordan sets up another ladder, Ruca joins her briefly. Legend removes Jordan, Henleey & Parker. Legend & Ruca on top of the ladder now…they tease suplexes off the ladder, Ruca goes for the flipping powerbomb but it’s blocked.

Legend is gorilla pressed over the top onto a propped up ladder by the rest of the group, and they all run for the ladder at the same time. Michin DDTs Jordan down and climbs the ladder, but she ends up getting bounced off the top rope. Parker with a gourdbuster on Ruca, then she climbs the ladder. Michin yanks her off.

Ruca hits some Sol Snatchers then climbs the ladder. Jordan joins her and they both fall off. Parker knocks Ruca out of the ring, but eats a split legged moonsault on a ladder from Jordan for the win. She is your first-ever WWE NXT Women’s North American Champion.

Winner and NEW WWE NXT Women’s North American Champion: Kelani Jordan

WWE NXT World Tag-Team Championships

Axiom & Nathan Frazer (C) vs. Karl Anderson & Luke Gallows

We see some more arrival shots, including Ethan Page coming to the UFC Apex. We see footage of Shayna Baszler working out with former UFC Light Heavyweight Champion Jamahal Hill ahead of her NXT Underground match tonight. Back inside the venue, The O.C. duo of Luke Gallows and Karl Anderson head to the ring. Out next are the reigning WWE NXT World Tag-Team Champions Axiom and Nathan Frazer.

The bell sounds and we’re officially off-and-running with our second match of the evening. Axiom and Anderson kick things off for their respective teams in our second title tilt of the show. Anderson with a big chop to Axiom, then he targets the injured shoulder. Axiom with a dropkick, then Frazier comes in. Frazier with a dropkick to an abdomlinally stretched Anderson. Anderson gets more double teaming from the champions as they look good early.

Chop in the corner by Frazier, but Anderson pounds him down in the other corner. Up & over, forward roll by Frazier, then he sends Anderson into the corner. Axiom with a bodypress, but Anderson slams him down after some assistance and tags Gallows in. Fallaway slam on Axiom, then a big stomp by Gallows. Gallows with an arm bar on Axiom. Gallows punches Axiom down, Anderson tags in and does the same. Axiom tries to exchange chops with Anderson, that doesn’t go well for Axiom.

Gallows back in and he goes back to the arm. Gallows hits some more shots before Axiom counters into a DDT. Tag to Anderson. no tag to Frazier. Axiom kicks Gallows in the corner, then tags Frazier. Sling blade on Anderson, then a Phenomenal DDT. Standing Shooting Star gets two. Frazier up top, rolls through a Phoenix Splash. Anderson hits the TKO. Combo neckbreaker on Frazier gets two. Sitout powerbomb by Gallows gets two thanks to Axiom. Axiom is dumped outside and Anderson tags in. Frazier with a kick, tag to Axiom.

Anderson hits a spinebuster on Axiom and tags Gallows. Magik Killer? No, Axiom counters with a rear naked choke on Gallows! Anderson is held by Frazier, but Gallows gets out. Big double team move on Axiom, but Frazier breaks up the count with a big dive! Gallows kicked out of the ring.

Inside cradle on Anderson gets two. Axiom & Frazier dive onto Gallows. Gallows chokeslams Frazier onto the apron. Anderson up top, hits a TKO on Axiom off of it for two! Back up top, Anderson gets kicked. Gallows sent outside & dove on again. Axiom hits a Spanish Fly on Anderson, Frazier with the Phoenix Splash for the win. With the victory, the duo retains their tag titles.

Winners and STILL WWE NXT World Tag-Team Champions: Axiom & Nathan Frazer

NXT Underground

Shayna Baszler vs. Lola Vice

Vignettes for Josh Briggs, Carlee Bright and Dante Chen are shown before we settle back in the UFC Apex for our third bout of the show. A commercial for WWE SummerSlam: Minneapolis in 2026 is shown and then we return to Vic Joseph promoting this year’s WWE SummerSlam: Cleveland show. He questions where “The Biggest Party of the Summer” will be next year in 2025.

The arrival shots from the Countdown show of Roxanne Perez and Jordynne Grace arriving to the venue are shown once again. The ring is being taken apart inside the UFC Apex, which we see now, as it is transformed to the fighting realm for the NXT Underground bout, which is up next. The pre-match video package airs to tell the story leading up to this “Tap or Nap” showdown between Shayna Baszler and Lola Vice.

Both ladies make their respective entrances. UFC Light Heavyweight contender Khalil Rountree is shown sitting ringside for this one. The fight gets off with the two exchanging strikes. Baszler with a takedown and some stomps on the mat. Vice goes outside. Shayna follows her and we can’t see too much of what’s going on. Lola takes a shot to the back and is sent back in the ring. Suplex by Shayna, she blocks a kick and suplexes Vice again.

Ankle lock by Shayna, Lola hangs on and eventually sends Shayna into the ringpost! Vice with some strikes, then a rear naked choke. Shayna’s still alive, but Lola’s had this locked in for awhile. Shayna runs and dives into the crowd on the floor, breaking the hold. Lola sent back-first into the apron, then Shayna gets the announce table ready. She sets Lola up for a powerbomb, but Lola fights out. Takedown on the table, Vice gets punched down to the floor. Shayna goes for a knee strike, but Lola moves.

Shayna’s knee is hurt now, and Lola bounces it off the ringpost. Lola kicks away at the leg, then a heel hook. Lola transitions to a achilles stretch, Shayna goes to the face to break it up but Lola goes back to an ankle lock. Both women back up, Lola kicks the leg again and mounts Shayna. Fists to Shayna, back up, another kick to the leg. Vice with some fists on the mat, then a choke to Shayna. Shayna gets out and stomps Lola. Kick to Lola, another takedown and some fists by Shayna.

Barracuda Clutch by Shayna, Lola goes to the ankle to break the hold. Knee by Shayna, but that hurt her too. Shayna moves the kneepad down, but misses the strike. Lola doesn’t, and knocks Shayna to the floor. Shayna starts attacking the ringsiders, but Lola kicks her down. Shayna with an armbar, going for a triangle choke but Lola blocks. Shayna kicks her into the desk and one of the ringsiders. Shayna picks Lola up, but Lola pushes her head first into the steps! Spinning backfist by Vice, who follows up with ground and pound for the stoppage win.

Winner: Lola Vice

WWE NXT North American Championship

Oba Femi (C) vs. Wes Lee vs. Joe Coffey

Host Sexxy Red is shown backstage inviting new WWE NXT Women’s North American Champion Kelani Jordan to a party. An Eddy Thorpe video package airs and then the trailer for the next WWE NXT PLE, WWE NXT Heatwave on July 7, is shown. The event will take place at Scotiobank Arena in Toronto, Ontario, Canada. The pre-match video package for our next match airs. The WWE NXT North American Championship is on-the-line, as Oba Femi defends against Wes Lee and Joe Coffey.

Share Facebook

X

Reddit

Email

