WWE has interest in working with TNA talent, Undertaker praises Mark Henry, more

– Corey Brennan of Fightful Select recently spoke to talent and reported that there is ‘significant interest’ in working with the TNA roster. Josh Alexander and Leon Slater were two names brought up among many potential opponents for the young talent in WWE’s developmental brand.

– Bull Nakano Said Macho Man Randy Savage made her feel welcomed during her Time In WWE in the 90s… “He was always extremely kind to Me and would make me laugh with his hand gestures. When i could not understand his English & i wish i could thank him.”

– On a recent edition of his “Six Feet Under” podcast, The Undertaker spoke about Mark Henry’s ruse and was impressed by the World Strongest Man’s performance. He said, “It was one of the greatest in-ring promos ever. It was real but it was a swerve.”

