Three women enter the Owen Hart Cup tournament

The women’s Owen Hart Cup tournament has got its first three participants in the form of Mariah May, Willow Nightingale, and Kris Statlander.

AEW is loading up the tournaments with big names this year as the stakes are even higher this time around, with each winner receiving a title shot at the upcoming All In pay-per-view at Wembley in London.

The tournament is going to start very soon and the finals will be aptly held in Calgary on July 10 during Dynamite.

Bryan Danielson is the only one who has been announced so far for the men’s tournament.

EXCLUSIVE: Kris Statlander and Stokely Hathaway process the news of Willow Nightingale entering into this year's #OwenHartCup @callmekrisstat | @StokelyHathaway pic.twitter.com/G2Dpj7HsmU — All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) June 9, 2024

Colin Vassallo been editor of Wrestling-Online since 1996

Share Facebook

X

Reddit

Email

