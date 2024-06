NXT Live Results / Sebring, Fl / Sat Jun 8, 2024

The Complete Results from Alan Jay Arena:

Je’Von Evans defeats Skylor Clinton

Kendal Grey and Carlee Bright defeat two newcomers

Dante Chen defeats Drake Morreaux

Malik Blade and Edris Enofe defeat Vincent Winey and a partner

Stevie Turner defeats Wren Sinclair

Chase U: Andre Chase / Duke Hudson / Ridge Holland defeat Myles Borne / Charlie Dempsey / Tavion Heights

Hank Walker and Tank Ledger defeat BJ Ray and Kale Dixon

The Family: Channing Lorenzo / Luca Crusifino / Adriana Rizzo defeat Uriah Connors / Anthony Luke / Arianna Grace

Jazmyn Nyx defeats Brinley Reece

Main Event: NXT Heritage Champion Tony D’Angelo defeats Eddy Thorpe

Thanks to @WerleyBri in attendance

CREDIT: WRESTLING BODYSLAM.COM

