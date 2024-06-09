Nick Wayne

Real Name: Nicholas Finley

Height: 6’1”

Weight: 162 lbs.

Date of Birth: July 10, 2005

Hometown: Seattle, Washington

Pro Debut: April 27, 2018

Trained By: Buddy Wayne

Finishing Move: Wayne’s World

– Finley hails from a wrestling family. His father, Buddy Wayne, was a longtime wrestler in the Pacific Northwest, whilst his grandfather competed as Moondog Moretti.

– Finley began his career early, wrestling his first match in April 2018, at the age of 12. He would take the name ‘Nick Wayne’ in homage to his father’s ringname

– By the end of 2018, Wayne was a regular for Canada’s Big West Wrestling and would branch out to other promotions in Canada and the northern US by the end of 2019

– On July 31, 2021, Wayne defeated Jack Stevens, Steve Migs, Caden Cassidy & Zebediah Saint in an Elimination Match to win the vacant 5CC Title

– A week later, Wayne would debut for GCW, where he would ultimately make his name

– On November 25, Wayne defeated Sandra Moone to retain the 5CC Title

– On November 27, Wayne defeated Adrian Quest to retain the 5CC Title

– On February 12, 2022, Wayne signed a contract with All Elite Wrestling that would activate upon his 18th birthday just over a year later

– On March 31, 2023, The East West Express (Wayne & Jordan Oliver) defeated The Motor City Machine Guns (Chris Sabin & Alex Shelley) to win the GCW Tag Team Titles

– On April 8, Wayne defeated Swerve Strickland to win the DEFY Word Title

– On April 16, The East West Express (Wayne & Jordan Oliver) defeated The Rejects (Reed Bentley & John Wayne Murdoch) to retain the GCW Tag Team Titles

– On April 21, The East West Express defeated The WorkHorsemen (Anthony Henry & JD Drake) to retain the GCW Tag Team Titles

– On May 5, Wayne defeated Gringo Loco & Arez to retain the DEFY World Title

– On May 13, Wayne defeated El Phantasmo to retain the DEFY World Title

– On May 20, The East West Express (Wayne & Jordan Oliver) defeated Los Macizos (Miedo Extremo & Ciclope) and The Motor City Machine Guns (Chris Sabin & Alex Shelley) to retain the GCW Tag Team Titles

– The next day, The East West Express defeated Sawyer Wreck & Joey Janela to retain the GCW Tag Team Titles

– On July 8, The East West Express defeated Jack Cartwheel & Gringo Loco to retain the GCW Tag Team Titles

– Wayne made his long-awaited AEW debut on the July 12 Dynamite, losing to Swerve Strickland

– On July 14, The East West Express (Wayne & Jordan Oliver) defeated The Bookers (Amazing Red & Brian XL) to retain the GCW Tag Team Titles

– At Fight For The Fallen 2023, Wayne & Darby Allin defeated The Gates Of Agony (Toa Liona & Bishop Kaun)

– At Fyter Fest 2023, Wayne & Allin defeated The Mogul Embassy (Swerve Strickland & AR Fox)

– At WrestleDream 2023, Wayne turned on Allin, joining Christian Cage’s ‘Patriarchy’ stable

