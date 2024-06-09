Moxley defends his IWGP title, Jeff Cobb issues an open challenge

– Jon Moxley has successfully retained the IWGP World Heavyweight title against EVIL in the Lumberjack Deathmatch. Moxley called out anybody on the NJPW roster, and out came Tetsuya Naito to answer his call for an IWGP Heavyweight Championship match.

– Jeff Cobb has issued an OPEN CHALLENGE to any wrestler on the AEW roster for his NJPW World Television Championship for Forbidden Door.

“If you’re Elite, challenge me. Bring it on. The big shiny golden belt that symbolizes NJPW TV is calling. I’ll make you famous.”

