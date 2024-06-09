Moxley defends his IWGP title, Jeff Cobb issues an open challenge
– Jon Moxley has successfully retained the IWGP World Heavyweight title against EVIL in the Lumberjack Deathmatch. Moxley called out anybody on the NJPW roster, and out came Tetsuya Naito to answer his call for an IWGP Heavyweight Championship match.
Jon Moxley retained the IWGP World Heavyweight Championship at Dominion after a chaotic Lumberjack match!#njdominion reporthttps://t.co/xjQFPxo5pe
Watch the replay!https://t.co/9SgLJF64Ld#njpw pic.twitter.com/L13rMQCbZd
— NJPW Global (@njpwglobal) June 9, 2024
– Jeff Cobb has issued an OPEN CHALLENGE to any wrestler on the AEW roster for his NJPW World Television Championship for Forbidden Door.
#njpw #aew pic.twitter.com/U8dtbTeDEz
— Steve Gerweck (@SteveGerweck) June 9, 2024
“If you’re Elite, challenge me. Bring it on. The big shiny golden belt that symbolizes NJPW TV is calling. I’ll make you famous.”