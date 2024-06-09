Cody Rhodes Possibly Appearing On Next Week’s WWE NXT
Could WWE NXT get an appearance from “The American Nightmare” next week?
It looks that way!
WWE Universal Champion Cody Rhodes surfaced on social media during the two co-main events at the WWE NXT Battleground 2024 premium live event on Sunday night.
The top dog of WWE shared a post on X that aired during the PLE broadcast and was read by Vic Joseph and Booker T on commentary.
“Watching WWE NXT Battleground curious how my old friend Ethan Page will do against Trick Williams,” Rhodes wrote. “Actually thinking of “dashing” down to FL this week with a gift and see some old friends.”
Watching @WWENXT Battleground curious how my old friend @OfficialEGO will do against @_trickwilliams
( Actually thinking of “dashing” down to FL this week with a gift and see some old friends ) @VicJosephWWE @ShawnMichaels
— Cody Rhodes (@CodyRhodes) June 10, 2024