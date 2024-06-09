Ash By Elegance Appears At WWE NXT Battleground 2024

The TNA Wrestling crossover appearances continued in WWE NXT on Sunday night.

At the WWE NXT Battleground 2024 premium live event at the UFC Apex in Las Vegas, NV. on June 9, TNA Wrestling star Ash By Elegance, formerly known as Dana Brooke, made a surprise appearance.

Brooke came out to stop Tatum Paxley from attempting to steal the TNA Knockouts Championship during the champion versus champion showdown between TNA Knockouts Champion Jordynne Grace and WWE NXT Women’s Champion Roxanne Perez.

Ash would stop Tatum from stealing the Knockouts title before being laid out by Jordynne, which led to the finish of the match, which saw Perez pick up the win with the Pop Rox.

