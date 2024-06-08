Roxanne Perez close to a WWE call up, AEW Dynamite segment announced

– During a Q&A podcast on Fightful Select, Corey Brennan was asked about Roxanne Perez being called up to the main roster. He noted that she will be called up as soon as she drops the NXT Women’s Championship. I think to go to the main roster as soon as she does lose the women’s title. That’s what I think and I’ve heard that as well. I’ve heard back before Stand and Deliver that if she did win it, she wouldn’t be coming up to the main roster until she lost it at the very minimal.

– Next Week on AEW Dynamite TV Time with The Learning Tree Chris Jericho, Special Guests: Private Party

