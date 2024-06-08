Natalya’s new WWE deal remains unsigned

Natalya has not signed a new WWE deal yet according to Sean Ross Sapp of Fightful and will be a free agent in a couple of days.

Sapp confirmed that WWE did offer her a new deal and there’s also interest from other companies for her services. No one can legally approach her yet since she’s still under contract but once free agency hits, if it gets to that, then it’s fair game.

The 42-year-old has been signed to WWE since 2007 and is one of the longest-tenured wrestlers on the roster with 17 years of uninterrupted service.

She has recently been appearing on NXT as she helps the younger talent there.

The belief is that the Canadian will re-sign with the company but with more opportunities – and money – going around, you can never be so sure.

Colin Vassallo been editor of Wrestling-Online since 1996

Share Facebook

X

Reddit

Email

