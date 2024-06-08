Drew McIntyre was not too happy singing with Tyson Fury at Clash at the Castle

Drew McIntyre was not too happy singing with Tyson Fury at WWE Clash at the Castle in Wales.

“I was so happy getting Clash in Wales and getting the first stadium show since SummerSlam 92’ and getting the main event, I wasn’t happy getting screwed and the worst moment of my life singing that stupid song afterwards. But I’m very happy that you preserved, you believed, you kept working and you might just get a redo and it’s not just a redo, it couldn’t be any more perfect. It’s literally in Glasgow.”

(Via Cultaholic)

Share Facebook

X

Reddit

Email

