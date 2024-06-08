Bryan Danielson on wthe difference between AEW and WWE

Bryan Danielson on why he joined AEW and difference between AEW & WWE: (via 6abc) “AEW is a wrestling-first company. It’s a wrestling company for wrestling fans… There's a lot more wrestling in 2 hours of Dynamite than there is even in a 3-hour Raw.” pic.twitter.com/gkUfWboBK6 — Drainmaker ️ (@DrainBamager) June 8, 2024

Bryan Danielson on why he joined AEW and the difference between AEW and WWE:

“This is one of the things that drew me to AEW and why I kinda wanted to come to AEW is that AEW is like a wrestling first company; it’s a wrestling company for wrestling fans, sometimes WWE is more based on general entertainment, they wanna reach as many casual viewers as possible, where I think AEW is like ‘hey if you love wrestling, here’s this’ but also like even if you’re not a wrestling fan…we’re putting on wrestling and the wrestling itself is gonna bring you in, you know what I mean, and I think that’s one of the really unique things about AEW if you were to do a comparison of the two, like just watching the shows, you’ll see that there’s a lot more wrestling in the two hours of Dynamite than there is even in a three hour RAW, and sometimes there’s more wrestling on an AEW Dynamite show than there is on WWE RAW and SmackDown combined.”

(via 6abc)

