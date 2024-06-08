Arn Anderson comments on a potential WWE return

– While speaking on Busted Open Radio, Arn Anderson addressed Cody Rhodes’ comment and the potential of a WWE return for the Hall of Famer. He expressed appreciation for Rhodes allowing him to have some fun on his way out of AEW, despite being surprised by the comment.

On the topic of potentially returning to WWE to reunite with Rhodes, Anderson mentioned that he and Rhodes hadn’t discussed the possibility of a reunion, indicating that it might have been more of a speculative comment from Rhodes. Well, in case you don’t know, I am 65, and my liver is 127. I am on short time, and I don’t have a lot of time. Would I come back in the right situation for a short-term something with Cody? If anybody out there thinks it’s a good idea, let me know. I don’t know. That would be something because he and I have never had that conversation. We had a couple texts back and forth, and it never came up. So I went, maybe that was just him testing the waters himself.

