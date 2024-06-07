WWE SmackDown Results 6/7/24

The road to WWE Clash At The Castle: Scotland continues tonight.

WWE Friday Night SmackDown returns this evening at 8/7c on FOX live from the KFC Yum! Center in Louisville, Kentucky, with the second-to-last episode before the aforementioned upcoming premium live event in Glasgow.

On tap for tonight’s two-hour WWE on FOX blue brand prime time program is an appearance by WWE Universal Champion Cody Rhodes, Angel vs. Apollo Crews, Solo Sikoa anoints Tonga Loa into The Bloodline, Jade Cargill vs. Indi Hartwell, as well as Grayson Waller vs. Johnny Gargano.

Featured below are complete WWE Friday Night SmackDown results from Friday, June 7, 2024. The following report was written by Gerweck.net reporter Matt Boone (@MattBoone0709) as the show aired live from 8-10pm EST. on FOX.

WWE FRIDAY NIGHT SMACKDOWN RESULTS (6/7/2024)

This week’s show kicks off with a video recap of AJ Styles’ faux retirement and subsequent savage attack of WWE Universal Champion Cody Rhodes. We see a live shot of a snarling Cody Rhodes in the back where the cars arrive, presumably waiting for the arrival of “The Phenomenal One.”

Solo Sikoa Annoints Tanga Loa Into The Bloodline

We shoot inside the KFC! Yum Center in Louisville, KY. where Corey Graves and Wade Barrett welcome us to the show. The theme for Solo Sikoa hits and out he comes with the rest of The Bloodline 2.0 for the scheduled annointment of Tonga Loa as the newest member of the group.

They settle inside the ring where a hesitant “Wise Man” Paul Heyman looks over to Solo Sikoa, who gives him the nod to begin. Heyman introduces himself and says until Roman Reigns comes back, Solo sits at ‘The Head of the Table.’ A loud “We Want Roman!” chant breaks out.

Heyman says tonight Solo has upped the ante in the name of family honor. He makes tonight a double proclamation. He points out Tama Tonga, already annointed and a fully-fledged member of The Bloodline. But from this moment forward, he will not only be known as Tama Tonga.

He will be known as Tama Tonga “The Right-Hand Man.” Heyman calls our attention to the man on his left, Tonga Loa. Before he can continue, he is again cut off by a loud “We Want Roman!” chant. Heyman says because from this moment on the story of The Bloodline will not be complete unless you acknowledge “The Infamous” Tonga Loa.

“So with that Louisville, thank you and goodnight,” Heyman says. Solo responds, “Whoa..whoa..whoa…aren’t you forgetting something?” He asks if Heyman should thank them for saving him from Kevin Owens last week. Heyman says, “Yes sir,” and with his voice cracking, thanks the two for saving him.

