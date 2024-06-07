Women’s Tag-Team Title Match Set For WWE Clash At The Castle: Scotland

The WWE Women’s Tag-Team Championships will be on-the-line next weekend in Glasgow.

On this week’s episode of WWE Friday Night SmackDown, Jade Cargill and Bianca Belair defeated Candice LeRae and Ivy Nile to retain the titles, only to be attacked after the match by the teams of Shayna Baszler & Zoey Stark and Alba Fyre & Isla Dawn.

Later on during the 6/7 SmackDown show in Louisville, KY., Cargill and Belair were interviewed backstage after coming out of SmackDown G.M. Nick Aldis’ office, where they confirmed they will be defending their titles in a three-way showdown against both of the aforementioned teams at WWE Clash At The Castle: Scotland.

WWE Clash At The Castle: Scotland is scheduled to air at 2/1c next Saturday afternoon, June 15, 2024 at the OVO Hydro in Glasgow.

Make sure to join us here on 6/15 for live WWE Clash At The Castle: Scotland results coverage.

