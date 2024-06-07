Who Killed WCW? episode 1 viewership

The first episode of Who Killed WCW?, part of a four-episode look at the demise of WCW, drew 138,000 viewers on VICE on Tuesday. It had a 0.03 rating in 18-49 and was #101 on the top 150 chart for the night.

Who Killed WCW? is produced by Seven Bucks Productions, the company owned by Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson and Dany Garcia, Vice Studios, and the team behind the popular Dark Side of the Ring.

This is their second collaboration together after the series Tales from the Territories.

(Ratings credit: SpoilerTV)

Colin Vassallo been editor of Wrestling-Online since 1996

Share Facebook

X

Reddit

Email

