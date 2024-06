NXT Live Results / Davenport, Fl / Fri Jun 7, 2024

The Complete Results from Tom Fellows Community Center:

The Ring Announcer for the evening is Blake Howard.

Je’Von Evans defeats Anthony Luke

Lainey Reid defeats Zena Sterling

Eddy Thorpe defeats Shiloh Hill

Tatum Paxley defeats Layla Diggs

Duke Hudson (with Thea Hail) defeats Wolfgang via DQ due to interference from Gallus

The Family: Tony D’Angelo / Channing Lorenzo / Luca Crusifino (with Adrianna Rizzo) defeat Uriah Connors / Joshua Black / Antoine Frazer

Adriana Rizzo (with The Family) defeats Stevie Turner

Tyson Dupont and Tyriek Igwe defeat Kale Dixon and BJ Ray

Izzi Dame defeats Wren Sinclair

Main Event: Gallus: Wolfgang / Mark and Joe Coffey defeat Chase U: Andre Chase / Duke Hudson / Ridge Holland (with Thea Hail)

