McMahon not welcomed by TKO, Asuka posts updated photo, AEW talking to tag team, Tyson fight update

Jun 7, 2024 - by Steve Gerweck

– The Jake Paul vs. Mike Tyson fight that had been previously postponed due to Mike Tyson suffering health issues has been officially rescheduled for November the 15th.

The Wrestling Observer Newsletter reports that AEW are in discussions about signing Ross & Marshall Von Erich.

– It looks like former multi-time women’s champion Asuka has undergone knee surgery, posting a photo from a hospital bed with her knee heavily bandaged and in a big brace. She posted a new photo via X…

– TKO people are saying “you’ll never see Vince again” & he’s not allowed to step foot in WWE HQ:

“The gym was created for Vince (McMahon). He designed the gym with his trainer Mike, who I know really well. He can’t even go in that gym anymore. He can’t step foot anywhere. Every meeting that goes on over there — you’ll never see Vince here again, from the TKO people.”
– Long time production employee, Tom Carlucci

  1. Kevin H says:
    June 7, 2024 at 12:40 pm

    Get well soon Asuka , in my opinion one of the best wrestlers Male or Female on the planet. Would love to see her in a more prominent role. As for Vince Good riddance as a father of a little girl it sickening to think of men like him existing. As for a wrestling fan the company is better off creatively by far.

