McMahon not welcomed by TKO, Asuka posts updated photo, AEW talking to tag team, Tyson fight update

– The Jake Paul vs. Mike Tyson fight that had been previously postponed due to Mike Tyson suffering health issues has been officially rescheduled for November the 15th.

– The Wrestling Observer Newsletter reports that AEW are in discussions about signing Ross & Marshall Von Erich.

– It looks like former multi-time women’s champion Asuka has undergone knee surgery, posting a photo from a hospital bed with her knee heavily bandaged and in a big brace. She posted a new photo via X…

– TKO people are saying “you’ll never see Vince again” & he’s not allowed to step foot in WWE HQ:

“The gym was created for Vince (McMahon). He designed the gym with his trainer Mike, who I know really well. He can’t even go in that gym anymore. He can’t step foot anywhere. Every meeting that goes on over there — you’ll never see Vince here again, from the TKO people.”

– Long time production employee, Tom Carlucci

