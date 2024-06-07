Financial details on AEW’s residency at the Esports Arena in Arlington revealed

Brandon Thurston of Wrestlenomics revealed that AEW is paying a total of $232,000 for their residency at the Esports Arena in Arlington, Texas, promoted as the AEW Summer Series on the road to All In.

The information, gathered from a public records request, shows that AEW will cough up $112,000 to the Arlington Expo Center and $120,000 to Esports Venues for their use of their equipment as well as the broadcast suite.

This is a cost-savings measure for the company, who are getting a 50% discount to move there for several weeks of television tapings, including five Collision broadcasts and the ROH Death Before Dishonor pay-per-view.

The city is also paying AEW something to be there so their $232,000 bill might be offset by that payment.

Thurston also wrote that the Esports Arena will be set ip for 1,290 seats for all shows which is obviously considerably less than a regular arena. AEW is facing a tough time selling tickets to its weekly Collision show and this was obviously viewed as the best outcome.

AEW will start their Collision residency at the venue on Saturday, July 20.

